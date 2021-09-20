Taiwan wants China to explain sudden import ban on apples

September 20, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Taiwan has threatened take China the World Trade Organisation over a Chinese ban on the import of custard and wax apples.

Chinese customs authorities made the announcement of the ban on Saturday that China would, from Monday, ban the import of custard and wax apples from Taiwan, citing over a pest, “planococcus minor.’’

According Taiwan’s Cabinet-level Council of Agriculture, China informed Taiwan about its decision on Sunday.

On Facebook, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said China’s decision lacked scientific basis and violated the principle of non-discrimination WTO, demanding Beijing respond by the end of September.

Responding China’s sudden suspension, the Council of Agriculture announced on Sunday it would spend one billion Taiwan dollars (35.96 million U.S. dollars) in promoting the sales of wax and custard apples both domestically and overseas.

“This hostile move violates international trade norms! China wants join the high- CPTPP? Is this a joke? Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu tweeted on Sunday.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday that China’s recent trade on Australia’s red wine and lobsters as well as on Lithuania’s agricultural products also induced tensions.

In March, China stopped importing Taiwan’s pineapples, triggering Taiwan look for ways target overseas markets. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,