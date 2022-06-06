Tahir, onetime Deputy Governor emerges Adamawa NNPP Governorship candidate

Ibrahim Kado

Muhammadu Tahir, a former Deputy Governor of Adamawa, on Monday, emerged the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Governorship candidate in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tahir was returned unopposed by 678 delegates who voted him as the sole candidate.

Speaking shortly after the affirmation, Mr Salmanu Abdulsalam, Chairman Electoral committee, said, “Tahir is now officially declared candidate for 2023 Governorship election.”

He said that the delegates were drawn across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state with three each from the 226 wards.

He commended the delegates for abiding by the guidelines that led to the successful primary.

Mr Phineas Elisha, the acting Chairman of the party, expressed confidence over the readiness of the party to wrestle power in the state.

According to him, Tahir is a credible candidate, who had served in various capacity, including Deputy Governor and performed well in all the offices he served.

In his acceptance speech, Tahir thanked the delegates for the confidence resposed in him and assured them of good leadership.

According to him, if voted to power, poverty will become a thing of the past among other challenges faced by the people in the state.

He called on the party supporters to vote for the party to win the election. (NAN)

