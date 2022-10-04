TAG inaugurates S/West excos for Tinubu in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Asiwaju Group (TAG) in support of the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated its South West Zonal Executive Committee in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive members and the coordinators for the six south western states took oaths of allegiance and were decorated in Ikeja.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the National Coordinator of TAG, Mrs Oyinkansola Okewoye, described the committee as foot soldiers with a single task of mobilising votes for Tinubu.

Okewoye urged the committee to be passionate about the task and emulate Tinubu in all character, actions and conducts.

“Emulate BAT (Bola Ahmed Tinubu), his kindness, his patience, his tenacity, his team spirit and in all his good work. I believe in everything that has to do with Asiwaju.

“With your passion as foot soldiers, enter the grassroots to mobilise people, leave the social media alone.

“No one here has been given a dime; we are doing this for the love of Nigeria. Be passionate about our principal,” she said.

Ms Taiwo Salvador, the South West Coordinator of TAG said that the group’s sole aim was to build bridges for Tinubu and mobilise votes for him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 general elections.

“As we all know, our key goal and objective is to go all out to all sectors and to all nooks and crannies of the South West in Nigeria and preach the gospel of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

“The Tinubu/Shettima project is a done deal. It is a project that we all must go out and project, most especially in the south western part of Nigeria. We need south west votes.

“The south west must trail the blaze and stand out in the coming election with millions of votes for our party, APC. The task ahead of us is enormous and achievable.

“Let us join hands to work in unity for the actualisation of Tinubu/ Shettima presidency in 2023. The task ahead of us is doable,” she said.

She said that the inaugurated executive committee would pilot the activities of TAG at the grassroots by projecting the image of Tinubu.

Some of the executives are the six state coordinators of TAG, Mr Bolaji Tunji (Oyo State) Mr Gbenga Soloki (Ogun), Mr Tosin Adeniyi (Osun).

Others are: Mr Sola Fasanmi (Ekiti), Mr Olaniyi Adegbola (Ondo State), Mr Babatunde Tella (Lagos State) among other leaders of the support group.

Other members are: Mr Adegboyega Kuku (Youth Leader), Mrs Omobola Akingbehin (Women Leader), Mrs Adetoun Trade (Secretary), Mr Femi Onanuga (Director of Mobilisation).

Mrs Titi Arojujoye (Director of Diaspora), Mr Ayo Popoola (Director of Communication and Information), Mr Oretuyi Opeyemi (Director of Publicity), Otunba Adewale Osinubi (Organising Secretary) among other offices.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

