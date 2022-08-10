TAG, APC in S/Korea says Lalong, Keyamo ‘ll lead party to victory

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Asiwaju Group (TAG) and APC, South Korea chapters on Tuesday, said that with Gov. Simon Lalong and Mr Festus Keyamo as the party’s Presidential Campaign Director General and Spokesperson, APC’s victory in 2023 is assured.

Recall that the APC on Thursday, announced the choice of Lalong, the Plateau governor and Keyamo (SAN) the Minister of State for Labour and Employment as DG and spokesperson of its presidential campaign organisation respectively.

The National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, announced the choice of the duo after he led the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and the vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement jointly signed by TAG’s Coordinator in South Korea, Mr Oseni Bashiru Iyanda and APC Chairman in South Korea, Mr Abraham David; the groups said that the APC leadership could not have made a better choice than Lalong and Keyamo

“Gov. Lalong and Keyamo both have highly commendable track records that will come to play in helping the APC cruise to victory in 2023.

“We join the Nigerian populace to extend our warmest and cordial congratulations to Lalong and Keyamo on their auspicious appointments.

“Lalong and Keyamo have built formidable reputations for their proficiency, adroitness and competency to deliver creditable accomplishments.”

They said that the South Korean chapters believed these men representing APC in executing their duties superbly as it would aggrandise credence to the party, and people’s mandate to the Tinubu, Shettima ticket.

“These men have been entrusted to these pivotal positions at a time the populace of Nigeria is in dire exigent of ardent and engrossed political partisans, devoted to stir the campaign that will maneuver in revamping the country’s key critical sectors for the renaissance of the nation.

“This will ameliorate social-economic problems, which have been causing impediments to economic growth and curbing of inflation which will, in turn, have positive spill over in the business environment and humane development of the nation.

“The TAG and APC in South Korea will do all within our powers to support the APC in the quest to continue in power from 2023.”

They, however, urged APC and other support groups in diaspora to intensify their support in their respective countries and to speak with one voice, the tale of the APC presidential candidate to the international community and what Nigeria would benefit when he emerged as its president. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

