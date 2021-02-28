TAFCAN to host all-comers athletics competition in Lagos

The Track and Field Coaches Association of Nigeria (TAFCAN), Lagos chapter, has fixed March 5, for an all-comers athletics competition for 14 categories of athletics.

The competition will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The Chairman of the association, Alli Abdulazeez confirmed the event to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Coach Abdulazeez said that the competition is aimed at assisting the athletes to be in better form.

‘“The all- comers competition is self-help event organised by the coaches to help the athletes. This is the second in 2021; we hope to have three more before July.

“Athletes can’t keep training without a competition to access their performances.

”This competition also help the coaches identify mistakes and proffer solutions, before major trials and competition,” he said.

He however, said that the event slated for 9 a.m., will attract a fee of N100 from all participants.

The coach listed 100 and 200 metres men and women, 400 metres men and women and 5km race walk for men and women as part of the events that would feature at the competition.

Other events to be featured at the competition include the 800 metres men and women, 1,500 metres men and women, 110 metres hurdles men and women, 100 metres hurdles women, long jump, men and women; triple jump, men and women as well as shot put men and women, among others. ( NAN)