Tactical Air Command Chief Visits Operation Hadin Kai

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya on Saturday, paid a visit to the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

Stating his purpose of visit, the AOC who was accompanied by the Air Component Commander OPHK, Air Commodore Umar Idris and other senior Air Force officers, said he was on familiarisation visit to Air Force Formations in the Theatre, having recently taken over Command as AOC TAC. He further said, he was at Theatre Command to interact with the Theatre Commander on building more synergy in order to enhance operations.

AVM Obeya noted that the visit was rewarding and inspiring, as it afforded him the opportunity to get attuned to the requirements in the Theatre. He expressed optimism that with the ideas shared and with adequate resources, the operations will record more successes. He further assured that TAC was poised to supporting OPHK, as much as it can, to enhance its operations.

In his response, the Theatre Commander welcomed the AOC and expressed delight at receiving him in the Theatre. He acknowledged the synergy between the land and air components, which he said was key to achieving success in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East.

General Abubakar identified and requested for some key critical air assets, which he said when made available in the Theatre, will give the operations great boost. He used the opportunity to congratulate the AOC on his well deserved appointment.

The visit climaxed with exchange of plaques and group photographs.