Tackling thuggery excites Zamfara APC supporters

By Ishaq Zaki

All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Zamfara have expressed happiness over banning of thuggery in the state by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were less activities of weapons-bearing thugs during the political campaigns in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

A cross section of the supporters who spoke with NAN in separate interviews at the governorship campaign rally in Bakura Local Government Area on Wednesday described the measure as a welcome development.

The APC rally in Bakura for Matawalles’ re-election was attended by all the former governors of the state, Sen. Ahmad Sani Yariman-Bakura, Mahmud Shinkafi and Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari who doubles as the Chairman, APC governorship campaign council in the state.

Aminu Usmanu, an APC supporter in Bakura Local Government Area said that the measure had resulted in the peaceful conduct of political rallies in the state.

Usmanu commended the state government for introducing the State Anti-Thuggery Committee, saying that it yielded positive results in maintaining peaceful conduct of political rallies.

The State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris said that the party leadership in the state was abiding by the state government’s measure of tackling insecurity through fighting thuggery.

Idris said that the APC as a party of integrity and progress could not allow thuggery to thrive in the name of politics.

The Director, Directorate of Publicity of the council, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga called on youths to desist from thuggery and any acts capable of causing instability in the state.

The Chairman, State Anti-Thuggery Committee, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa said Matawalle banned thuggery and through an executive order established the committee to reduce thuggery and other related criminal activities.

“As we all know, thuggery had drastically reduced across the state after the formation the anti-thuggery outfit.

“We have seen how the two campaign rallies in Kaura-Namoda and Bakura Local Government Areas peacefully took place,” Bakyasuwa said.

He called on politicians in the state to comply with governor’s order and avoid engaging youths in thuggery.

“Our youths should not allow unpatriotic politicians to use them in causing instability in the state in the name of politics,” he cautioned. (NAN)