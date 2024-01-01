Tackling S/East insecurity: Group lauds Kalu for introducing PISE-P initiative

The International Human Rights Observatory Africa (IHRO-Africa), has lauded Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for introducing the Peace In South-East Project (PISE-P) initiative.

Kalu’s PISE-P initiative, which is a non-kinetic solution centering on value reorientation and reconciliation, was launched on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and was meant to tackle insecurity and restore socio-economic prosperity and lasting peace in the South-East.

The Special Envoy and Country Director of IHRO-Africa, Dr Chimbo Obieze, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after understudying the PISE-P Initiative document.

Obieze noted that “enough is enough for the needless bloodshed and economic retrogression” which those that hijacked the “peaceful self-determination struggle” had brought on the entire people of South-East.

He said that “peace must return to all parts of the South-East in 2024 through this initiative.”

The country director called on South-East people to be more practical about life and their desires, adding: “Nobody’s life is worth any ambition”.

He said: “We appreciate the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for showing leadership in the direction of bringing the PISE-P Initiative to end the years-long killings and terror in the South-East.

“Kalu’s well-thought out PISE-P Initiative and his months-long pursuit of the buy-in of the South-East National Assembly caucus, his National Assembly colleagues, the Presidency and other major stakeholders to the initiative is welcomed and gratifying.

Not just bringing out an initiative, he went ahead to set-up and funded a secretariat to drive the initiative and is currently meeting major stakeholders within South-East traditional/religious rulers, notable personalities and illustrious sons/daughters – to get their involvement as well.”

He noted that IHRO-Africa, being an international organisation that stands out for Human Rights stance, would send a commendation letter to Kalu for his exemplary leadership and focusing on what matters most in the South-East, “which is peace”.

The country director said: “On behalf of the organisation, we will be meeting with the Deputy Speaker to present the commendation letter to him soon.”

The IHRO-Africa is an international civil society organization registered with its international headquarters in the USA; and its continental headquarters in France, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Kenya.

IHRO-Africa appoints special envoys globally for Diplomatic Missions. It supports the African Charter which was universally adopted at the OAU meeting of African Heads of State and Government held in Kenya on June 27, 1981.

Indeed, the Charter lists the rights and duties that should be respected at all times, according to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on Dec. 10, 1948. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

