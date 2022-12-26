Tackling insecurity, my top priority if elected Senator – Yar’adua

By Abbas Bamalli

Alhaji Abdul’aziz Musa-Yar’adua, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Katsina central, says finding solutions for the current insecurity in the state will be his top priority if he is elected Senator.

Musa-Yar’adua, who is a retired Lt.-Col. in the army, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Katsina on his ambition to become a senator in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

According to him, as a retired military officer, he has the experience and the vast knowledge on various strategies to follow and bring the problem to an end.

“If I become a senator, I have a lot of ways to present before the national assembly with the aim to find a lasting solution for the lingering security challenges.

“I know most of the military heads in the country, some of them we had training together while some of them we worked together, hence I will find it easy to collaborate with them.

“I also have a plan if elected to collaborate with all the senators representing the areas with security challenges to work together to end the problem.

“By the grace of God, if I become a senator, I will also suggest the expansion of the Northeast Commission to cover all the states with the security challenges in the north,” he said.

On the issue of empowerment, Musa-Yar’adu pointed out that he has plans for a sustainable special empowerment programme which the youth can rely on continuously.

He added that the youth must undergo training on how to utilise the empowerment for their own benefits, unlike some of the empowerment programmes in which the beneficiaries sell the facilities given to them immediately.

“When you have sustainable empowerment programmes, you provide job opportunities for the youth, such will also assist in tackling the security situation and also boost the state’s economy.

“And regarding other critical sectors in the country, I will do my best to see that I become a better representative of my people,” he added.

He assured the people of his constituency of fair representation at the national assembly, adding that he will always be having physical contact with them to know their priority needs.

The APC Senatorial candidate added that most politicians do not ask electorates their major needs, that is why in most cases they are not happy with the politicians.

He assured the people that if elected, he is going to do his best to see that the purpose of his representation is achieved through presenting their needs before the chamber.

Musa-Yar’adua explained that on issues of infrastructure that concern the local or state governments, he will ensure a constant collaboration with them to ensure success of their party.

He also commended the effort of President Muhammad Buhari and that of Gov. Aminu Masari for their commitments towards ending the security challenges and providing self employment. (NAN)