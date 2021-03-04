Saturday March 27 has been set as a date for leaders and volunteers in the not-for-profit Sector from kogi Central of Kogi State and beyond to converge.

Tagged ‘’Intellectual Leadership Platform’’ (ILP), the initiative is meant to address major social and economic challenges affecting the accelerated development of the Zone, and by extension, the third sector in Nigeria. It will be hosted on the theme: Repositioning Leadership for Sustainable Economic Growth.

The interface which is the brain child of Trans Atlantic Consult, a Research, Recreation, and Community Development Platform, is being hosted in collaboration with World Association of Non-Governmental Organisations, WANGO, Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, IGLSA and Ebira Unity Television.

The event is expected to attract about 50 CSO leaders, practitioners and key Stakeholders in the sector.

Already confirmed as speakers are Mrs. Lami Onayi Ahmed, a seasoned administrator, Entrepreneur and International mentor, Dr. Uche Igwe, Visiting Fellow, London School of Economic and Political Science, and Ms. Hannah Alexander, Secretary General of WANGO based in New York, USA. Other speakers and discussants are to be confirmed before the date.

Speaking on the subject, the initiator of the interface, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah, founder and Chief Executive of Trans Atlantic Centre said the initiative is borne out of the need to engage intellectuals within the sector and zone to share ideas, network and create the space for accelerated development of kogi Central in particular and Nigeria at large; in this emerging world of technology.

