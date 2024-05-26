TAC to Host Sallah Fiesta in Okene



For the fifth time in years, the Trans Atlantic Centre in Okene will host series of Sallah activities this festive season.



The Centre which is a research, recreation and community development initiative feature events during the Eid El Fitr celebrations organized by groups and individuals.



Already Monday the 17th of June has been set aside to receive fun seekers, tourists and entertainers having a relaxation time at the garden.



And other events such as the annual Eid Fest Okene, a group of youths, families and friends coming together annual to celebrate the Sallah in a special way. This year’s event will be the third in it’s series.



Other celebrants include a Bridal Shower and mini get together for friends and families.

The Trans Atlantic Centre in unique in bringing people from all walks of life, in a serene environment for all forms of celebration, including academic exercise, tourism, photography and sightseeing.



Speaking with the Executive Director of the Centre in Abuja, Mohammed Bougei Attah, alias MBA said “The dream of the Centre is to provide a platform for all and sundry by filling the gap of non-available spots for relaxation, learning and exchanges” Further he said the Centre will be fulfilling her ten-year development plan where it hope to transform the Centre and the community to a tourist attraction avenue.