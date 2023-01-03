TAC Honours Distinguished Ebira Philanthropists

To mark its five years of existence and successful outing, the Trans Atlantic Centre in Okene has bequeathed some sections of the Centre to some renowned philanthropists from the region on January 01, new year day.To this effect, specific sections of the Centre were named after each philanthropist.

The event which occured during the morning section of the Centre’s annual activities recognized four great personalities that have excelled in their service to the community.

On the honour list are Dr. Adeiza Abdulrahman, former two-time president of Ebira Peoples Association, EPA and a lecturer at the University of Abuja. He was awarded the Botanical Garden; and Chief Joshua Ozigi Omuya, elder statesman, philanthropists and the Chief Executive Officer of AFIMS Hotel, a 3-Star property serving the teeming people of the area and tourists to the area. He received the distinguished Recognition of “Chief JO Omuya Administrative Block.

Others are Alh. Abubakar Imam, a great philanthropists, business tycoon and social volunteer and initiator of Proudly Anebira Group, who was awarded the Children’s Amusement Park at the Centre and His Eminence, Late Alhaji Ahmed Badamasuiy who was honoured with the Centre’s Conference Hall of Fame.

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Adeiza who chaired the event restated the simple fact he accepted the recognition and to chair the event for two major reasons. One, the uniqueness of the project as a resource mobilization for the teeming Ebiras and the because of the personality of the founder of Trans Atlantic Centre.

He identified the Centre as a viable opening and best option to build the capacity of the community and a veritable tool for bringing about the desired change in Ebira. “We as a people need new initiatives like this, and being the first of its kind in this region, I am most grateful to be identified with it” he concluded while unveiling the plaque in his name.

On his part, Chief JO Omuya who was represented by a high-powered delegation, led by the General Manager of AFIMS Hotel, was elated that an initiative of this nature is coming from an Ebira indigene who had distinguished himself in various human endeavour as a volunteer with international repute.

In his goodwill message to the audience, Chief Omuya extoled the virtues of the founder of Trans Atlantic Centre and how he had followed the development of the Centre in the last seven years.

Sheikh Musa Onogu who cut the rape on behalf of the families of Badamasuiy gave a resounding appreciation to the organisers for remembering a great man like Pa Badamasuiy. He said everyone, local and international can attest to his philanthropic gesture while he was alive. His shoes, he said are”very big for anyone in the community today to wear. His Eminence Badamasuiy was a great and good man that touched several lives and left an indelible mark on the minds of millions of citizens.

Ustaz Yunus who performed the ceremonial cutting of tapes on behalf of Abu Imam was also full of praises for the initiator of the Centre. He said there’s no better time and place to recognize the good people and development of Kogi Central than now. He prayed to almighty Allah to support the growth of the Centre and to fulfil the 10-Year Development Plan.