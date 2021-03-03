The Managing Director of T. Pumpy Concept Limited, Mr Akintayo Adaralegbe, has reacted to the video trending online, portraying him as empowering the Fulani to buy more ammunition to attack innocent people.

Recall that no fewer than 52 Fulani households were resettled from the plots of land recently acquired by T.Pumpy Concept ahead of development of a new estate.

T. Pumpy Concept is a leading estate developer in Abuja and owners of T.Pumpy Estates spread across the nation’s capital.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Mr. Adaralegbe, who was joined by the chairman of the Fulani in FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, put the record straight thus:

“My attention was drawn to a video going round that we are trying to give Fulani money to buy more ammunition. I want to tell you the information is false and it is from pit of hell. That is not what actually happened.

“We acquired plots of land we want to develop from the real allottees. After the acquisition of the plots, we have to settle the farmers by paying for the crops on the land.

“We found out that there are Fulani settlements on the land. We believe on humanitarian ground that we can’t just pursue them like that.

“According to the Fulani that I met there, they said they have been there for over three decades (30 years). They said they are ready to move and we agreed to settle them per plot. We agreed to pay N200,000 per plot. That was what happened.

Also, the chairman of Fulani in FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, corroborated the story narrated by T.Pumpy boss, saying it was an agreement reached to promote peaceful co-existence.