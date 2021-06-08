T.B Joshua’s death painful ——–Sanwo-Olu

June 8, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu,  discribed the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, who died   Saturday at 57 as painful.

This contained statement signed by  Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile,  and made available to newsmen in Lagos .

He said that the death of the of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian megachurch, came as a rude shock.

He urged the family of the deceased,  friends, associates, Church members,  the people and Government of ,  to take heart and accept it in good faith.

According to him, no doubt that  the death of a loved one usually painful as it irreparable but all must always take solace in God.

”This especially if the deceased had lived a good life, like Joshua, who impacted people and outside the shores of positively.

”The pastoral, wise counsel and philanthropic gestures of Joshua will be sorely missed by all.

”His philanthropic gesture will be missed by the less privileged and the entire members of the Church,  especially,  in Ikotun axis of Lagos State, where he played active roles as a cleric and a  philanthropist.

”I pray that God will grant the late Prophet  eternal rest and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,