The Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) has described the passage of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, as a huge loss to humanity.

The JIFORM president, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that SCOAN had earlier on Sunday, June 6, through its website announced the death of Joshua.

Abayomi, describing the late prophet as a pacesetter said, “the entire human race has lost a rare gem, crusader, devoted preacher and a cheerful giver.

“We received the news of the death of the man of God with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of Jehovah, the one that gives and takes.”

He said it pleased God to recall his anointed one to glory after completing his assignment.

“Who are we to query God for this pain? In all things, we give him thanks for his mercies endured forever. Adieu, the Joshua of this generation.

“On behalf of the JIFORM, we commiserate with the great people of Arigidi Akoko, in particular, Oba Yinusa Olanipekun,” Abayomi said.

He also commiserated with the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the people of Nigeria led by President Muhammad Buhari on the irreparable loss.

“Prophet Joshua lived a practical life of a true christiain, he has put Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria and the entire black race on the global map through the preaching of Christ’s divine message to all nations.

“This reflected in the composition of his church that has members from all the nations and walks of life,” he said.

Abayomi said humanity, including JIFORM, shall miss a doer of his preaching and a great philanthropist of all times.

He recalled an encounter with Joshua few years ago when the prophet told him during an interview that he planned to build a university that would be free for the needy.

“That would have differentiated him from other clerics. It is painful that such a gesture remained a wish after acquiring hectares of land for the project at Arigidi Akoko.

“Is it his untiring reach out to the widows, aged, orphans, the sick, the rich and the poor and many others we want to talk about or his respect for journalists?

“Joshua, your kind hearted deeds remain unmatched.

“Today, we mourn a star that passed on in his prime, but his works will continue to speak for him.

“T. B Joshua, please continue to find comfort in the bosom of your creator,” he said. (NAN)

