Some clerics in Ibadan say that the passing of Prophet Temitope Joshua (T.B Joshua) is a clear reminder that death is inevitable and has no favourite.

The clerics were reacting to the death of T.B Joshua in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

The Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo said according to the Bible, the son of man would come at a time nobody would expect.

He urged people, especially Christians to always leave a legacy and be prepared to meet their God at any time.

“I pray for the repose of Prophet Joshua’s soul and that God reward him for his good deeds and forgive him his sins,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Vincent Ajiboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Assembly Parish, Ibadan, said death was a debt owed by everyone.

“The Bible in Ecc. 3: 1 emphasised that the life of man is made up of season and time, when it is time as appointed by God in the life of man for anything, no one can stop Him.

“There are two unavoidable destinations for human beings, everyone must make a choice for eternity, it is either you choose to end up in heaven or hell, but the best place for eternity is heaven.

“To go to heaven, one must accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and saviour and live according to His will in preparation for Christ coming.

“Anyone that chooses not to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and saviour has decided to go to hell, I pray that we shall not go to hell,’’ he said.

Ajiboye urged people to serve God genuinely, avoid distractions, repent from evil deeds and accept Jesus Christ into their lives so as to live in eternity.

“People should not be deceived about the delay in the second coming of Christ, He will come as a thief in the night and anyone who dies now, his own Christ has come,” he said.

Similarly, Rev. Alexander Okoye of All Saints Anglican Church, Nasarawa, said Joshua died like every other person that had breath would die.

“Genesis 5:3-31 made it clear, whether you are pastor, doctor, president, has nothing to do with death when it comes, also death has nothing to do with age when it comes.

“T.B Joshua was not the first pastor that has died and he will not be the last pastor that will die, because death awaits everyone.

“It is appointed for a man to die and after death judgment, Joshua has finished his own, judgment is waiting for him now.

“Heaven is real, hell is real, so I urge all to live a righteous life, keep away from sin to make heaven at last.

“I pray that God will give his family, the church members and those his ministry has affected their lives positively the heart to bear the loss, may we not miss heaven at the end,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Synagogue Church of All Nations had on Sunday issued a statement confirming the death of its founder, stating that he died on Saturday evening after a programme in his church in Lagos.

NAN reports that T.B Joshua, 57, was the Founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Lagos. He was a frontline Nigerian preacher and televangelist. (NAN)

