SystemSpecs Extends the Submission Deadline for the 2023 Essay Competition till April 25









(UPDATED)The submission deadline for the 2023 edition of the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) has been extended and now closes on April 25, 2023, after deliberations with stakeholders to allow more participants to share bright and creative ideas.



The submission portal (www.systemspecs.com.ng/2023essay), which opened on March 15, 2023, has received thousands of entries across all geopolitical zones in Nigeria. This extension will allow more students to partake in the Competition.

The 2023 national Competition is organised by SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading technology powerhouse with interests in payments, e-commerce, HR & payroll, and other software technology solutions and services.

Participants are to submit their creative ideas on the topic: “Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens through the Use of Technology” and stand a chance to win amazing prizes. These prizes include high-capacity laptops, top-notch headphones, smart watches, a one-year internet subscription, and lots more.

Eligible to partake in the Competition are children schooling in Nigeria between the ages of 9 and 16. Divided into two categories, the Junior Category is for children between ages 9 to 12 years, while the Senior Category is for children between ages 13 to 16.

Oluwasegun Adesanya, Group Head, Corporate Services, SystemSpecs, said: “We are pleased with the feedback and testimonials received from the winners of the last editions, which indicates that this Competition is indeed impacting the lives of young Nigerians and enhancing their technological capabilities.

“After deliberations with stakeholders, it was agreed that the submission deadline be extended to allow more participants to send in their bright and creative entries,” he added.

For more information and to submit your child or ward’s essay, hurry now to www.systemspecs.com.ng/2023essay

The Competition is open to children in Nigeria, and entries are to be participants’ original ideas, devoid of plagiarism and are to be endorsed by an accredited school official, parent, or legal guardian, for submission on the official Competition portal, www.systemspecs.com.ng/2023essay. Entries into the Junior Category should not exceed 1,000 words, while entries into the Senior Category should be a maximum of 1,500 words.



SystemSpecs is a leading technology group that has operated in Nigeria and other African countries for over 30 years. Some of the companies under the group include Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited.