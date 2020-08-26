SYNW officially joins International Authors’ Forum

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) has officially joined the International Authors’ Forum (IAF) as a member of the International body.

The International Authors’ Forum (IAF) is a forum for authors’ organizations to discuss issues, share information and take action on issues affecting them worldwide.





The Forum in a letter dated 30th of July, 2020 addressed to the national President of SYNW, Wole Adedoyin said it delighted to have SYNW as a valued member following approval from the IAF steering Committee.

The Letter further reads “The International Author Forum (IAF) is delighted to have your organization as a valued member following approval from the IAF Steering Committee. We are pleased to have you as a member of the International Authors Forum (IAF) and we hope you play a full part as a member, keeping us up to date on what is happening in your country so that we can share this information with our membership”.

It would be recalled that the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) under the leadership of the immediate past President of the Association, Mallam Denja Abdulahi, joined the international body in 2016. The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) would become the second literary body in Nigeria after ANA to have gotten the approval of the International Authors Forum (IAF) as a member.







Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), is an umbrella organization that was founded to promote creative writing and literary arts among writers based in Nigeria between the ages of 10 and 40. It was founded in 2010 at the former house of the Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka at the University of Ibadan. Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) was formerly known as the World of Poets and Literary Society. SYNW provides a platform for young writers to meet and collaborate, enhance and hone their writing skills. SYNW also works to publish, promote and market the works of its members.

In a bid to boost creative writing and readership among youths in Nigeria, SYNW has initiated various literary and reading projects including Read Across Nigeria (RAN- Two Editions – Sponsored by Dr. Wale Okediran), Fagunwa Day (Seven Editions – Sponsored by Fagunwa Foundation), Chinua Achebe Literary Festival (an idea of Izunna Okafor, SYNW Coordinator in Anamba- Three Editions), Electronic publishing platform which has published over 15 anthologies, Quarterly creative writing workshop (16 editions) which has trained over 1000 young writers across the country. Others are National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writers (NAWRED – Online Project) National Book Awareness Week (NABAWK – Online Project) and the 2,000 Ebooks per School Project. It also established the Paperless Book Club in various public and private secondary schools in Osun and Oyo respectively. Currently, it has chapters in twenty Nigerian Universities across the country.