Synergy between govt, hospitality industry necessary to tackle insecurity – GM

Benson Ezugwu

Mr Steve Odo, General Manager, Enugu State Tourism Board, says synergy between government and the hospitality industry is imperative in the fight against insecurity.

According to him, the hospitality sub sector has very important role to play in national security, hence the need to incorporate it in the efforts to check insecurity.

Odo said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu that hospitality establishments would help in identifying questionable characters using their facilities.“Evidence abound that most crimes are committed in hotels and other hospitality outfits such as public parks, gardens, night clubs, terminals among others.“Criminals use these private and public facilities as their hiding places from where they plan and execute their nefarious activities,” he said.The general manager, therefore, said government should synergize with all hospitality establishments for the purpose of enhancing national security.“

This partnership should include the areas of training, seminars, public enlightenment and workshops,” he said.Odo also said information sharing was necessary by both parties for the purpose of clearer identification of persons who patronize hospitality establishments.He suggested that security operatives should also have some knowledge and experience in hospitality management, to enhance their jobs.“If Nigeria is to win the war against insecurity, all stakeholders must be fully involved and made to play their roles effectively.“National security should be everyone’s concern and not left for security operatives alone,” he added.Odo commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the peace being enjoyed throughout Enugu state, which has helped to improve tourism. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

