Synergy among security agencies key to hitch free elections – SGF

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Government has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to strengthen collaboration with all other security agencies to ensure successful conduct of the forthcoming general election.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha made the call in Abuja during a strategic meeting with management and senior officers of the FRSC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services office, Mr Maurice Mbaeri, the SGF explained that FRSC has an important role to play during the election.

Mustapha said the government would continue to provide necessary support to enhance the operations of the corps.

Earlier, FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu acknowledged the vital role of the corps in the electoral process.

Biu said the strategic meeting would deliberate on deployment of personnel, vehicles and effective traffic control during the election.

The corps marshal assured Nigerians that the FRSC would evolve new strategy to reduce road accidents for socio-economic development of the country.

“As the electorates go to the polls, I charge you all to remain good ambassadors of the Corps and demonstrate high supervisory oversight among staff under you.

“For election duties, Commanding Officers are to work with the Resident Electoral Commissioners and sister security agencies in their respective operational areas.

“On no account should a command or individual staff be seen to exhibit partisanship or untoward behaviour in all our official engagements during the general election,’’ he said.

Biu called on the officers and men to play excellent supportive roles during the elections.

“Our collaborative skills must be scaled up especially among security agencies, host communities, state governments, religious and other opinion leaders and critical stakeholders for mutual reinforcement.

“At this period of our national life and electioneering campaigns, greater level of moderation is recommended,’’ he said. (NAN)