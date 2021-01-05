Synergise for enhanced salary for journalists, Commissioner urges media organisations

The Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, has urged media organisations to synergise towards actualising enhanced salary structure for working journalists in the country.

Garba made the call on Tuesday in Kano at the annual congress and award presentation, organised by the Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers’ Union (RATTAWU), Pyramid FM chapter.

He said that journalists, being the watchdog of the society, needed to be well taken care of, especially in terms of welfare, allowances and benefits.

The commissioner noted that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) had presented a Journalists’ Enhancement Bill to the National Assembly few years ago, adding that there was the urgent need for media organisations to work in synergy towards its actualisation.

Garba, a former National President of NUJ, said that the Kano State government was working hand-in-hand with all the media outfits in the state to ensure harmonious relationship.

He commended Pyramid FM for effective coverage of the state, stressing that the station had demonstrated high sense of professionalism and ethical standards in its content.

In his remarks, the General Manager of the radio station, Ismaila Ahmad-Dabai, said that the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) was committed to enlightening the general populace on government’s policies and programmes.

Ahmad-Dabai, who said that the station was committed to sustainable production, urged the state government to support it to overcome its challenges.

He reiterated the station’s commitment to continuing its educative programmes to sensitise and enlighten the public on the activities of the state government.

Also speaking, the Chairman of RATTAWU, Mustapha Rabiu-Zango, said that the event was organised for the union to conduct its annual congress and recognise some personalities for their contributions to media development in the state.

Rabiu-Zango said that the congress would facilitate deliberations on topical issues with a view to addressing some of the challenges affecting its members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event included paper presentation as well as presentation of awards to some personalities and members of staff for their outstanding performances. (NAN)