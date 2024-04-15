Sylvester : Lagos coroner clears Dowen College, indicts parents, doctors

The Lagos State coroner inquest instituted to unravel the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has revealed that he died a natural death.

The Lagos coroner, Magistrate Mikhail Kadiri, stated in a 255-page judgement, on Monday, that the student’s death was avoidable.

Kadiri attributed the death to parental and doctors negligence.

He, however, commiserated with the family and their friends.

“I pray that God comfort you for this great loss and make things easy for your family,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sylvester died on November 30, 2021, as a result of alleged bully and poisoning in the school. (NAN)

By Ngozi Njoku