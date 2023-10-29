Sylva: Supreme Court Verdict, Vindication of Tinubu’s Popularity

By Chimezie Godfrey

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State and it’s governorship candidate in the November 11 election, Chief Timipre Sylva, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory in the presidential election litigations at the Supreme Court.



Sylva welcomed the Supreme Court judgement as a crucial opportunity to vindicate Tinubu and his wide acceptance among Nigerians.





He saluted Tinubu for remaining steadfast and focussed on governance throughout the election litigation period.



Sylva also commended APC for its firm commitment to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria. He said the party’s ability to rally Nigerians towards common national objectives was unmatched and remained at the core of the presidential election victory.



The Supreme Court had on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the appeals brought by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate at the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, seeking to overturn Tinubu’s victory both at the polls and the Presidential Election Petition Court.





In his congratulatory message, Sylva stated, “I send my warm congratulations to you, Mr. President, on your victory at the Supreme Court, which is actually a vindication of your national acceptance.



“The presidential election litigation was an opportunity well utilised by our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and the opposition alike to fully confirm your popularity among Nigerians. It was also a critical chance to prove the people’s good reason for choosing APC.





“With the presidential election legal process now over, I wish you a most successful tenure as you face the responsibilities and challenges of your high office with even greater vigour.



“I call upon the opposition and, indeed, all Nigerians to rally round the president and support him every step of the way as he steers the ship of this country towards the El Dorado we all crave.





“Here in Bayelsa State, we look forward to working with you before and after our governorship election next month, and developing deeper relationships for the good of the state and country.”



