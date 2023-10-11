Sylva remains Bayelsa Governorship candidate – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that Timipre Sylva remains the party’s governorship candidate.

Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC) made this assertion in a statement following a court ruling.

Morka said, “Against the backdrop of an Abuja Federal High Court decision that disqualified the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva, we wish to state categorically that Chief Sylva is and remains the Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate of our great Party in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election.

“Our Party and its Candidate have duly instructed the legal team to appeal the said decision of the Federal High Court, diligently and expeditiously.

“We urge our teeming members, supporters, and residents of Bayelsa State to remain calm and await the outcome of the appeal, and we remain confident that we shall prevail.

He alleged that “With nothing to offer the Bayelsa electorate, following its lacklustre performance as the ruling party, the jittery PDP in the Bayelsa state has since resorted to mercenary lawsuits, underhand dealings and antics to distract and create confusion among the good people of the state.

“We wish to reconfirm that the Party’s Governorship Campaign Flag Off will be held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. All stakeholders, Party members, supporters, and the general public are cordially invited to join the winning campaign.”

