SWOP: UNFPA restates commitment to bodily autonomy, women empowerment

June 8, 2021



Ms Ulla Mueller, the Country Representative of Population Fund (UNFPA), says the will continue to support women and hundreds of thousands of others kept from making autonomous decisions about their bodies.

Mueller said this at a news conference on the State of the World Population (SWOP) with the theme: “My body is my : Claiming the Right to Autonomy and Self Determination” in Abuja on Monday.

She called for dedicated actions and commitments toward supporting the right to bodily autonomy and integrity essential to women’s empowerment.

The UNFPA country representative described actions as vital to disarming the many legislative, social and economic barriers that disqualified women, girls and others from making their decisions about their , contraception and sex.

She said “UNFPA has at the forefront of advocating for rights and capacity to make choices for decades.

“Since 1994, our programmes have guided by International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

“It prioritised the empowerment and autonomy of women, making this the foundation for socioeconomic progress throughout the globe.”

Mueller, condemned deprivation of women and girls’ bodily autonomy, said it compounded inequalities by gender discrimination and violence.

According to her, women and girls need to able to make most fundamental choices about their bodies, gain their autonomy and advance in their health education, income and safety.

Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, the Federal Commissioner for Oyo, lauded UNFPA for the pivotal role in driving girls’ and women autonomy.

Oyetunji, described the theme of the 2021 SWOP as apt, said it aimed at empowering women and girls in view of the trauma and deprivations they were made to suffer.

He explained that it not only men that deny women autonomy, but women employed girls as commercial sex workers and human were also guilty. (NAN)

