SWIPHA paediatric drug gets WHO pre-qualification label- NAFDAC

By Kemi Akintokun

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

says the World Health Organisation (WHO) has added Pediatric Zinc Sulphate tablet by Swiss Pharma Nigeria

Limited to its list of pre-qualified medicines.

The Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

She said SWIPHA had, therefore, become the first manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical product to attain WHO

prequalification of its product in West African Sub-region.

According to her, the WHO pre-qualification is the fundamental requirement for quality assurance of key medical products

to be purchased and distributed locally and internationally by United Nations agencies and other international organisations.

She said “on May 2, the WHO pre-qualification unit added Paediatric Zinc Sulphate tablet (20mg dispersible tablet)

manufactured by SWIPHA Nigeria to its list of pre-qualified medicines.

“This laudable feat is no doubt the outcome of meaningful collaboration between SWIPHA Nigeria and NAFDAC,

as well as a systematic implementation of policies.

“With this achievement, the company has added another first to its arsenal of first by being the first manufacturer to

be recognised by WHO as operating at an acceptable level of compliance Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

requirements in West Africa.

“The manufacturer is now also the first pharmaceutical company in West African Sub-Region to attain pre-qualification

of its product.

“This process has taken a lot of effort and self-determination for the company to attain this heroic accomplishment

of getting its product pre-qualified.”

The director-general, therefore, urged local frontline pharmaceutical companies to emulate the feat by SWIPHA

and to improve local drug manufacturing in line with global best practice.

She added that such would have great financial impact on the economy of the country.

Mr Frederic Lieutaud, the Managing Director of SWIPHA Nigeria, said the company attained the WHO pre-qualification

label with its Pediatric Zinc Sulphate tablet through hard work, investment and strong support from NAFDAC.

“This journey started a long time ago in our bid to continue to provide quality and affordable drugs

for Nigerians with the support of NAFDAC.

“We are proud to say we are the first country in the Western Central Africa to have this label and we intend to get

more pre-qualifications for other drugs we are producing.”(NAN)