Sweet revenge: Ebonyi football fans hail Flying Eagles win over Ghana

Ebonyi soccer fans have hailed the Flying Eagles’ 2-0 defeat of Black Satellites of Ghana in the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, U-20 competition in Niamey.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Eagles beat defending champions Ghana on Sunday, in its first match through goals from Ibrahim Muhammed and Ahmed Abdullahi.The fans who spoke to NAN in Abakaliki on Monday, commended the team for restoring smiles on Nigerians’ faces with a revenge after the Black Stars recently stopped the Super Eagles from qualifying for the Qatar 2022.Bright Ijendu, Former Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Feeder Team player, said the Eagles showed the right attitude in defeating Ghana.“

Ghana has always been thorns on the flesh of Nigerian national football teams, with the psychological orientation of getting favourable results over our teams.“This orientation worked perfectly for them over the Super Eagles because even when their team drew at home to the Eagles, they contrived a winning formula that secured world cup qualification for them in Abuja,” he said.Julius Ugbor, a Retired Referee with the old Enugu Sports Council, supported Ijendu’s assertion, noting that the Flying Eagles played to earn a win.“

I watched the match against Ghana and saw a team which was attacking minded and solid at the defence with a very good goalkeeper.“I also followed their preparatory matches for the competition and saw a bunch of determined players unfazed by the current form of the Ghanaian team and that country’s victory myth over Nigeria,” he said.Chief Darlington Eze, a Businessman and soccer enthusiast, said that the Eagles should not get unnecessary adulation for just defeating Ghana in its first match of the competition.“The team is not competing in the competition just to win Ghana but to qualify for the African Youth Championship.“We all should remember the Super Eagles’ AFCON debacle in January, when it blossomed in the group stages only to whither against less-fancied Tunisia in the second round,” Eze said.Mrs Jane Onah, a teacher and soccer buff, also supported Eze’s assertion, advising that the flying eagles should shun complacency and concentrate on getting maximum results in Niamey.“This jubilation about defeating Ghana should stop to avoid negative effects on the players.“The team should realise that it is only the two finalists that would qualify for the African youth championship, so the journey is still far,” Onah said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

