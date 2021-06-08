The Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria has sought partnership with National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) in the areas of capacity building and workshops to advance technology in the country.

The Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carl Grans, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during a visit to NOTAP headquarters.

Grans said the Swedish community was largely represented in Nigeria and engaged in different businesses and there was need to engage in meaningful partnership.

“ There are about 35 Swedish companies in Nigeria with headquarters in Lagos and some in Abuja.

“ The biggest is Ericsson with about 230 staff and the Swedish embassy is seeking mutually beneficial partnerships to both countries,” he said.

According to him, the visit was to seek areas of interest in NOTAP where the embassy can be involved.

He disclosed that acquiring patents was very crucial to Swedish companies and urged NOTAP to continue to deliver on its mandate.

He thanked NOTAP for its continued support and provision of an enabling environment for development of technology in the country.

The Director General (DG) of NOTAP, Dr DanAzumi Ibrahim, while welcoming the ambassador informed him that NOTAP was established to regulate inflow of foreign technology and register technology transfer agreements.

“ Registering technology transfer agreements between Nigerian entrepreneurs and their foreign technical partners is one of our major functions.

“ At the same time, we promote the development of indigenous technologies for a rapid technological growth of the country and to also reduce dependence on foreign technology, ” he said.

He noted that the office considered the registration of Technology Transfer Agreement under three major perspectives: legal, economic and technical.

Ibrahim said a major focus of NOTAP was linking of research to industry needs through what he called, the NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship.

“ The NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship trains high level manpower on industry-relevant research projects.

“The companies involved also agree with NOTAP to support research in different sciences and technology.

“ For example PZ Cussons funded the upgrade of the chemical laboratory in some research centers in Nigeria institutions,” he said.

He insisted that unless the academia and the industry come together, the research and development efforts of the country would not lead to economic development.

The NOTAP boss said if universities come up with technologies just for academic purposes and those technologies were not taken up by the industries, it would have no economic value.

He promised that NOTAP would continue to carry out its mandate and create a thriving environment for all businesses in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

