Sweden rejects appeals to reopen probe into premier’s 1986 murder

A Swedish chief prosecutor on Wednesday said there were no grounds to reopen the preliminary investigation into the 1986 murder of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme.

Lennart Gune had considered several appeals lodged against the June decision to close the long-running probe, but he did not find grounds to reverse the decision, a statement read.

Palme was gunned down in central Stockholm on Feb. 28, 1986, minutes after he and his wife, Lisbet, had left a cinema. He was 59.

The assassination shocked Sweden and triggered a huge manhunt.

However, the investigation was fraught with mistakes from the outset.