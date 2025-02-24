Swearing-in: Aiyedatiwa pardons 43 convicts

Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Monday pardoned 43 convicts to celebrate his swearing-in as governor.

By Segun Giwa

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Aiyedatiwa is be sworn in on Monday as the seventh elected governor of the state after winning the Nov. 16, 2024 governorship election.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan in Akure.

The government said the pardon follows the recommendation by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kayode Ajulo.

“As part of this initiative, the governor has ordered the outright release of eight individuals who were previously incarcerated.

“Additionally, 15 condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging have had their sentences commuted to various prison terms, while 20 other convicts serving life imprisonment have also had their sentences adjusted to more lenient terms.

“This momentous decision was made to commemorate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s swearing-in today, reflecting his commitment to reformative justice and humane governance,” the government said.

The governor’s action, it added, aligns with his ongoing efforts to address issues within the penal system and to promote the reintegration of individuals into society as productive members.(NAN)