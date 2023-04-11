SWAN urges Govt. to investigate Wikki Tourists FC 

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has called on the Bauchi State government, to investigate the management of Wikki Tourists Football Club over alleged mismanagement and poor performances.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Mahmud Yakubu and Secretary, Bala Bawaji on Tuesday in Bauchi.

It expressed concern over the poor performances of the club in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) home and away matches.

” SWAN is calling on the Government of Bauchi state to as a matter of urgency launch an investigation into the management of Wikki Tourist football club.

“As a critical stakeholder in sports development, we have noticed the deteriorating condition in the management of the club, which is adversely affecting the club`s activities, both on and off the pitch.

“Worthy to note that, the club is currently in the relegation zone, in 9th position with 12 points from 13 games in group B of the abridged League,“he said.

The association is advocating a Committee of inquiry be set up to investigate the current management of the club, from its inception to date, especially contracts of players and technical crew.

It condemned in strongest terms the actions of the club supporters after Sunday’s 2 – 1 home loss to visiting Bayelsa United FC.

The association frowned at the unruly behavior of the fans which was completely against the spirit of sportsmanship and sports development.

It commended the efforts of the state government for supporting the club and provision of conducive atmosphere to operate.(NAN)