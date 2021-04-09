The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has advised Nigeria’s sports authorities to always consider and treat the media as a key player in the development and promotion of sports.

SWAN, in the communique of its National Convention held in Benin on Thursday, decried the media working conditions at the ongoing festival and said they hampered its members’ work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention was held on the sidelines of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020”.

The Association, an affiliate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), noted the deplorable condition of the festival’s Media Centre and said it could have been better.

The convention, presided over by the SWAN National President, Ahmed Aigbona, urged the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to always insist on the provision of required facilities.

“It is important to ensure the required facilities are provided for the games as it relates to the media, because sports is a media event and the media is needed for both its development and promotion,” the communique added.

The Convention however commended the Edo government for its determination and efforts in ensuring that the 20th NSF is taking place in spite of the challenges it had encountered.

It particularly praised the state government for the excellent sports facilities put in place, and urged for more support for it to sustain the momentum of sports development in the state.

SWAN also applauded the Federal Government for its quick intervention in the financial crisis which was almost marring the NSF.

NAN reports that the 2021 National Convention had National Executive Council members, Chairmen and Secretaries of various state chapters and several association elders in attendance.

The Convention is a requirement of the SWAN Statutes and it is held at the venue of every NSF, with all available sports writers expected to attend.

Its communique was signed by Abdulwaheed Adubi, Lucky Isibor and Mike Oboh, the association’s Secretary-General.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

