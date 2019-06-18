SWAN mourns dozens killed in football viewing centre in Borno

#TrackNigeria: The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), on Tuesday, condemned in strong terms dozens of football viewers killed at a football centre in Konduga, Borno State on Sunday evening by suspected members of Boko Haram.

Norbert Okoli, the Chairman of SWAN, Enugu State Chapter, in a condolence in Enugu while speaking, described the attack as a touching one and the negative effect of the incident to development and people-involvement in football.

He said SWAN condemned the ugly incident in strong terms, and that “it is shameful and most unfortunate act.

According to him, this incident touches on the only thing that keeps the nation united – football.

“The import of the incident on the nation especially the immediate environment is monumental both physically and emotionally as the incident will gradually erase the joy of watching football matches.

“It is also an established fact their Nigerians enjoy watching the `beautiful round leather game’ in group.

“The social mix, integration, communication and commerce that goes with a place that host football lovers will suddenly disappear,’’ Okoli said.

He called on both the state and the Federal Government and heads of security agencies to rise up against the challenge of insurgency to bring this type and other manifestations of killings in the North East.

“SWAN is also praying for the repose of the souls of those that died in the blast to paradise, while wishing those injured quick and sound recovery,’’ Okoli said.

Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), had on Monday confirmed that 30 persons lost their lives in the blast.

It said that 42 others were injured when three suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device in Mandarari community of Konduga Local Government Area.

Usman Kachala, Borno SEMA Director Search, Rescue and Operations, told journalists at the scene of the attack on Monday, the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Public screenings of the World Cup in some parts of the country had been banned because of threats by Boko Haram.

Three states, including Yobe, are under a government-imposed state of emergency following years of attacks, however, no group has claimed responsibility. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

