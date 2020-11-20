SWAN lauds Heartland management for appointing member media officer

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Imo Chapter, has lauded the composition of Heartland FC management team and appointment of its member, Cosmos Chukwuemeka, as the club’s media officer.

The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that Chukwuemeka, the Assistant Secretary of Imo SWAN, is a sports presenter with Darling FM, a radio station, in Owerri.

In a press statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Everest Ezihe, and Secretary, Tunde Liadi, Imo SWAN commended the club’s decision to beef up the management team for greater efficiency.

It also praised Chukwuemeka for contributions as a sports journalist, and advised him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the club.