SWAN lauds Heartland management for appointing member media officer

November 20, 2020



Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Imo Chapter, has lauded the composition of Heartland FC management team and appointment of its member, Cosmos Chukwuemeka, as the club’s media officer.
The News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) reports that Chukwuemeka, the Assistant Secretary of Imo SWAN, is a sports presenter with Darling FM, a radio station, in Owerri.
In a  press statement jointly signed by its  Chairman, Mr Everest Ezihe, and Secretary, Tunde Liadi, Imo SWAN  commended the club’s decision to beef up the management team for greater efficiency.
It also praised Chukwuemeka for contributions as a sports journalist, and advised him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the club.
\
The group urged Heartland FC to work hard to move the club forward  and ensure that the club would compete favourably in the   Nigeria Professional Football League to resume on Dec. 6.
Imo SWAN, however, expressed worry at the inability of the team to participate in quality tune-up matches including pre-season tournaments.
It  called on Imo Government to  provide  adequate funds  for  Heartland FC to do well in the forthcoming league season. (NAN)
