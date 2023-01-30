SWAN lauds Buni for endorsing new Yobe Desert Stars leadership

By Ahmed Abba

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Yobe Chapter, has commended Gov Mai Mala for approving the new management committee for Yobe Desert Stars.

The commendation was made in a statement signed by Ahmed Amshi, the SWAN Chairman, Yobe Chapter on Monday in Damaturu.

Amshi said “the gesture would no doubt continue to lift up the state’s football team to higher level, going by the dismal performance of the team in recent years.”

He said SWAN would continue the promotion of sporting activities in the state.

Amshi also called on the new management team to work hard and ensure that Yobe Desert Star FC met up with the current reality in the sports industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Buni had recently approved a nine-man management committee for the state-owned football club.

The appointment followed the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the state government and Blue Wall Football Club to promote the club. (NAN)