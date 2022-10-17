SWAN hails Onyedum’s appointment as Anambra sports commission chairman

By Chimezie Anaso

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra chapter, has congratulated Patrick Onyedum on his appointment as chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission(ASDC).

SWAN ,in a statement issued and signed by Mr Anthony Oji and Mr Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary respectively on Monday, described Onyedum’s appointment as well-deserved.

The association said the new chairman possesses a rich pedigree as an athlete and sports administrator, and expressed confidence that he had the capacity to change the face of sports for good in Anambra.

“He did not only took part in active sports, he is presently, the chairman of Chairman, Anambra State Athletics Association, and Southeast representative in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

“Onyedum as a former transition chairman of Anaocha Local Government Area , organised the annual Anaocha Athletics Championship for secondary schools in the area where young athletes were discovered for grooming.

“SWAN ,Anambra chapter is convinced that, armed with these records, Onyedum will turn the fortunes of Anambra Sports for good as the chairman of the Sports Commission,” it said .

SWAN said it was ready to partner with Onyedum and his management team to promote activities of the commission as well as offer suggestions ,when necessary, in the overall interest of sports in the state.

“We want to thank Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for the appointment and urge him to give the new management under Onyedum all the political and financial support it needs to succeed,” it stated.

Onyedum was on Oct.16 announced as the second chairman of ASDC after Tony Oli whose four year tenure ended in August.(NAN)

