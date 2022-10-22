SWAN gets new chairman in Enugu

By Nicholas Obisike

Gideon Iwueke of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on Saturday emerged the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu chapter.

Iwueke defeated Nicholas Obisike of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) with 16 votes to seven at the election held inside the Enugu State Football Association (ENSFA) office after several postponements.

Speaking after the election, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Andrew Nnebedum, urged the new elected members to take the association forward and unite all members.

“As the chairman of the electoral committee, we worked with the electoral guidline from the national and I am happy that it had come and gone.

“We have Gideon Iwueke who resigned as a member and Chinedu Adonu, the two resigned and contested for chairman and secretary and won.

“I am happy we had the election which ushered in new executive to oversee the association’s activities for the next three years.

The voters have spoken and that was the choice of the electoral body and members of the SWAN, in Enugu.”

Chigozie Chukwulota, the South East Vice President, said SWAN Enugu had been the bedrock of the region and needed to have executives after three years in ‘exile’.

“This election is a long desired dream that came through for over three years and it is more than an election but a re-union of a family,” she said.

She urged the new executive council to bring life back to the association in the state and to reach out to other members who pulled out for some reasons.

The new chairman acknowledged that the executive had a lot to do in terms of taking the association to a higher level.

According to him, “I want to believe that we are going to give the right leadership by building bridges and bringing people together.

“We will make sure that everybody is carried along to take the association to a greater height as we want to make SWAN in Enugu busy by organising games.

He promised to organise events and training for members, to strengthen the association

“I believed by the grace of God and the handshake from the members, we are going to make sure that this comes to fulfilment.”

Iwueke assured members that the executive would create a good relationship with the national body to ensure that members who paid, get their Identification Card.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the council include Chinedu Ikpechukwu of the SUN as the Vice Chairman.

Sabastine Adonu of the Vanguard, Secretary, Chibuike Peter, Assistant Secretary while Chibuzor Nwoye of ESBS Treasury.(NAN)

