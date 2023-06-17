SWAN congratulates new CPS to Kano deputy governor

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The Kano chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN), has congratulated its member, Ibrahim Garba-Shuaibu, on his appointment as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Kano Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam.

In a congratulatory message by its secretary, Abdulgafar Oladimeji, on Saturday in Kano, the association described the appointment as “a round peg in a round hole”

The secretary, who further described the appointment as “well-deserved”, called on Garba-Shuaibu not to disappoint the association.

“We commend Gov. Abbaa Kabir-Yusuf for honouring the SWAN family in Kano state by appointing one of us as the CPS to the deputy governor.

”We are indeed grateful and honoured by this gesture,” the secretary said

Oladimeji assured the new CPS, who is also the chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state, of the support and corporation of members of the association to enable him succeed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his appointment, the new CPS was the correspondent of Thisday Newspaper in the state.(NAN)

