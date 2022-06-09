SWAGA lauds APC Northern Govs, others on Tinubu’s victory

By Naomi Sharang

A political group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), has lauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Governors on the victory of Sen. Bola Tinubu as the party’s presidential flag bearer for 2023.

The commendation is contained in a statement jointly signed by the group’s National Chairman, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye and National Secretary, Hon. Bosun Oladele in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement expressed appreciation to the governors for supporting Tinubu and described their gesture as deepening the love and unity between the two major regions of the country.

It described their gesture of conceding the presidential seat to the south as being aimed at ensuring fairness, saying that the southwest region which is the beneficiary would not take it for granted.

It thanked all the delegates who voted at the presidential primary election, as well as SWAGA members in Akwa Ibom, Delta and the entire north central zone for mobilising for Tinubu’s victory.

”We are especially grateful to the Northern Governors Forum of the APC for deepening the love and unity in our country and ensuring fairness by categorically conceding the Presidential seat to southern Nigeria for which the South west has emerged as the beneficiary.

”We make bold to say that good gesture and historic decision will not be taken for granted by us in the South West especially now that the major opposition party has decided to cast away fairness, justice and equity for unrealistic political gains that will remain elusive to them in the course of time.

”SWAGA’23 is particularly excited and deeply appreciate members of our political family and especially the delegates of APC for seeing what we saw in Asiwaju Tinubu years ago for which reason we started the South West Agenda for Asiwaju.

”We saw in him a leader has the positive vision of what Nigeria should be and where it should be; going forward, a leader who has passion to lead the country in line with such a great vision and a leader that is ready to back such vision and passion with action to consolidate the gains of our democracy under the progressives.

”We say a big thank you for saying yes to the Vision with your votes We are grateful to Nigerians who have encouraged us all through or journey across the country mobilising support for our principal; especially our affiliate groups; the North Central Agenda (NCA’23), Akwa Ibom Stake holders for Asiwaju (AKISAT), Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (DESBAT’23) and others to numerous to mention,” it said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

