Suswam wants incoming govt. to tackle power deficit, insecurity

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen.Gabriel Suswam has urged the incoming administration to make tackling power deficit and insecurity in the country a priority.

Suswam made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Suswam, who spoke while responding to questions on agenda setting for the incoming administration , said there was an urgent need to pay attention to the economy and make concerted efforts to grow the GDP of the nation.

He said:

“Elections has come and gone and you have court cases that are on-going, but we want the incoming administration to concentrate on issues that have affected Nigerians.

” Issues of insecurity, electricity, issues of power, any government that concentrates on power will change the economy of this country, will enhance the GDP of the country,” he said.

According the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, electricity affects all sectors of this economy,

” I believe that there is a whole lot for the incoming administration to do,security, power but once you fix power, industries will be revamped, employment will come back.”

According to him, addressing issues of power alone, will be seen to have addressed 60 per cent of the issues in the country.

He also believes that the incoming president should target how best to resolve insecurity, saying that insecurity issues had prevented people from coming to invest in the country.

He expressed concerns that the nation might experience food insecurity if issues of insecurity were not addressed.

This,he said, was a major challenge to farmers, expecialy in the rural communities.

Suswam, who also congratulated the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu on the occasion of his 63 birthday anniversary, described him as a consumate politician.

“He is a true Nigerian that has build bridges across Nigeria.

” At 63, he has achieved beyond his age, he has done well, has continued to strive in areas, where most of his contemporaries have not been able to, he has also had a bit of controversy and has pulled through.

“And so I belive that he is one Nigeria that should be respected and given his honour,” he said.(NAN)