Sustainining 85% electricity subsidy further boosts Tinubu’s pro-people credential – Information Minister, Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has said the credential of President Bola Tinubu’s government as a pro-people democracy has been further boosted by the 85% electricity subsidy being sustained by the administration.

He made this assertion Friday in his opening remarks during the 4th Ministerial Briefing session at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

In his words: “A few days ago, the Federal Government unveiled a progressive policy in the power sector, which aims to boost sufficiency in power supply for all Nigerians. The most important aspect of the policy is that the Tinubu administration is sustaining electricity subsidy to 85% of Nigerian consumers, which re-justifies its credential as a Pro-People democratic government while effecting electricity tariff increment to only 15% of the electricity consumer population.

Highlights Tinubu’s recent achievements

Earlier, the Information and National Orientation Minister outlined recent achievements of President Tinubu’s government. According to Idris, “Since our last meeting with you(Journalists) some salient achievements have taken place in our economy as we are all witnesses to the fact that through the implementation of some macroeconomic reforms, our foreign exchange market has stabilized and our beloved Naira is getting stronger daily.

“The recent establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council and the Economic Management Team Emergency Task Force underscores Mr. President’s commitment to fostering a unified strategy for economic management that leverages the expertise and insights of key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. These teams will serve as platforms for robust discussions, analysis, and decision-making to drive sustainable economic growth, job creation, and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“The launch of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) aims to raise about N20 trillion for investment in critical sectors such as the real sector of the economy, transport, social services, agriculture, and ICT among others.

“The Fund seeks to support projects that promote growth, enhance local value-addition, create employment opportunities, and promote exports.

Idris said, “For emphasis, the projects to be targeted by the Fund include the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway, which kick-started recently, the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Kano Expressway, the Eastern Rail Lines and the modernization of ports and aviation facilities across the country.

“To expand access to education as a potent weapon against poverty, the President has signed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) bill, 2015, into law. This groundbreaking initiative goes beyond mere legislation – it is a revolutionary approach to set up a permanent structure that would support the pursuit of education by our youths.”

Insists transparency, foundation for good governance

The information Minister also reiterated the principles undergoing the Ministerial Briefing session.He said the regime believes in transparency as a foundation for good governance

Idris said, “You would recall that at the maiden edition of this Ministerial Press Briefing Session, I had outlined my vision for the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, which is captured by a 5-point agenda, as follows:

” To Restore public trust in public communications.

” To Amplify policies and programs of the Federal Government, as well as inspire Nigerian narratives.

” To Reorient national values and deepen the social contract between government and citizens.

” To Modernise technology and talent in the Federal Government’s Information and Communications systems.

“To Create an enabling operating environment for the media in Nigeria, through favorable policies and incentives.

He added, “Let me restate our commitment to transparency in public communication as a deliberate policy to build trust between the government and its citizens. This is paramount because transparency plays a crucial role in fostering and reinforcing that trust.

“We understand that transparency is not just a principle to be upheld but a foundation for good governance. Therefore, we are committed to ensuring that our communication channels remain open, accessible, and informative while we strive to provide accurate, timely, and relevant information to the public on matters of governance, policy, and programme.”

Power Minister, NERC defend electricity tariff hike

Meanwhile, the Minister of Power,Mr Adebayo Adelabu, while addressing the press chronicled the various activities of the Ministry aimed at tackling the roots of energy crisis.

He appealed to the public to display understanding, trust and confidence in the Tinubu.’He did it in Lagos and he will replicate same at the Federal level’ Adelabu assured as he defended the recent hike in electricity tariff

Also speaking Dr Musiliu Oseni who represented the EVC of NERC also defended and gave technical details of the electricity tariff hike. He specifically highlighted the fact that AEDC had been penalised for breaching his agency’s guideline.