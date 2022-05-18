Sustain intellectual support to national defence, Minister urges NDC

…Pledges MOD support to NDC for enhanced performance

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has reiterated commitment of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to tackling national security challenges.

General Magashi stated this in his opening remark as special guest of honour at the National Defence College (NDC) Security Seminar held in Abuja.

He said national security is key to the growth of nations and regional stability.

The Defence Minister said the upsurge in the dynamic criminal activities of the Non- state actors make the theme of the seminar: “Emerging Security Threats in West Africa: Implications for Regional Security and Stability” very relevant, timely and appropriate.

The Special guest of honour expressed concern with the rise in violent conflicts in West africa which he blamed on youth bulge and rising unemployment that are fueling terrorists activities in Nigeria and in the Sub-region.

While Commending the Commandant National Defence College, Rear Admiral MM Bashir and his management team for the giant strides recorded by the institution, he assured them of the support of the Ministry of Defence at all times under his watch.

In his remark the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor thanked the Management of the NDC for organising the seminar aimed at proffering workable solutions to national and regional threats to peace and stability.

The Commandant National Defence College Rear Admiral MM Bashir had earlier set the tone for the Lecture which he said will interrogate myriad of coups in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali as well as security challenges facing the sub – region and Nigeria.

Rear Admiral Bashir assured that the findings and recommendations at the end of the seminar will be transmitted to the appropriate authorities for considerations.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

