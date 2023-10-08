Suspension of N-Power: FG begins probe

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the suspension of the N-Power Programme, the Federal Government has said it would investigate the operations of the programme in the last twelve months.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu on Saturday during a TV program revealed that the N-Power would be suspended.

The Minister pointed out that there were irregularities that needed to be addressed ranging from lack of proper accountability in terms of the utilization of the N-Power fund to sharp practices by beneficiaries, among others. She also hinted that the programme would be expanded to accommodate millions of Nigerian youths as part of Mr President’s renewed hope job creation opportunity

A statement by the National Programme Manager, N-Power, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo has revealed that the Federal Government would be conducting a detailed investigation of the operations of the programme in the last twelve months.

Egbuwalo stated,”It is imperative to inform Nigerians, particularly beneficiaries of the N-Power programme across the country, of the temporary suspension of the programme.

“This action has become necessary to give room for a detailed investigation into the operations of the N-Power in the last twelve months.

“There is a need to audit the number of people in the programme, those who have exited the programme, those who are being owed, whether they reported to work or not and how funds have been utilised over this period of time.

“Recently,we discovered instances of programme beneficiaries whose participation has lapsed since 2022 but have remained on and continue to expect payments from the government. In addition, some beneficiaries must honour their obligation to the programme: They do not report to their places of primary assignments as required but still receive monthly payments.

“These instances have made the need for a thorough audit imperative, as we also look into claims of those being owed for up to eight to nine months’ stipends to ascertain the veracity of their claims. The graduates & non-graduate volunteers Batch C1 & C2 are in this category. We want to establish the exact number of people owed and the total amounts, thereby eliminating ghost beneficiaries.

“Preliminary findings of our audit have shown that some consultants are holding on to beneficiaries’ funds disbursed to them long ago even when their contract ended in March 2023 without any renewal.

“We condemn this practice and will not tolerate it going forward. Work is ongoing to identify those involved, understand why the payments didn’t get to the final beneficiaries, and recall the funds to pay those owed.

“We appeal to Nigerians to understand the rationale behind the temporary suspension and investigation of the programme as we work to restore the nation’s confidence in the programme and for the new N-Power to serve Nigerians better. Things have to be properly done for us to move forward.”

He added,”This restructuring and transformation will also birth an expanded programme to reach beneficiaries aged 18-40 (the previous age limit was 35). We are targeting 5 million beneficiaries in 5 years at a pace of 1 million per year under the graduate and non-graduate stream.

“In addition, the restructuring will accommodate some new programmes, in Education, Health, Works, Agriculture, Technology, fashion, entertainment and other relevant areas of skill acquisition and employability.

“To earn the confidence of Nigerians in the expanded programme, transparency and accountability will be the benchmark. It shall no longer be business as usual as we make concerted efforts to put the nation on the right footing, ensuring that no one directly or indirectly unleashes suffering on Nigerians.

“We assure all beneficiaries with genuine claims that we will resolve their cases once we complete the verification exercise and honour all valid outstanding obligations. Nobody will be owed.”

