Suspension of 22 Kannywood films: CITAD Cautions Kano State Government

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has expressed deep concern over the recent suspension of 22 Kannywood films by the Kano State Censorship Board.

A statement signed by YZ Ya’u, Executive Director, CITAD said, “While we acknowledge the importance of promoting cultural values and maintaining societal ethics, we caution that regulatory actions must not infringe on citizens’ digital rights or suppress creative expression.

The CITAD executive director continued: “In an age where the internet is a powerful tool for education, entertainment, and economic empowerment, young people increasingly embrace digital platforms to access diverse content. Attempting to regulate digital content without careful consideration may not only restrict creative freedom but also push local creators towards alternative platforms and film industries that may lack the cultural safeguards the state aims to uphold. Ironically, such alternatives could expose younger generations to content that may contradict the moral values the Board seeks to protect.”

“We are also concerned by a growing trend of digital rights violations in Kano State. For instance, the arrest of Buhari Abba of Kano Times over his digital publications raised serious concerns about freedom of expression. Such incidents not only undermine public trust but also threaten the fundamental rights of citizens as guaranteed under Nigeria’s Constitution.

CITAD further said, “Moreover, the internet is a borderless space, a global village where information and content flow freely across boundaries. It is impractical for any state to isolate itself in this interconnected world. Attempts to do so may be counterproductive, pushing local talents to bypass state regulations by publishing on platforms beyond the state’s reach.

“Based on this, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) calls on:

” The State Government should uphold the rights of citizens to freedom of expression and access to information, in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“Authorities in Kano State are encouraged to avoid actions that could infringe on digital rights, which may not only harm creative industries but also damage the state’s reputation.

“The Kano State Censorship Board to adopt a more inclusive approach by engaging with stakeholders, including filmmakers, digital rights advocates etc., to develop balanced guidelines that protect cultural values while respecting citizens’ digital rights.”