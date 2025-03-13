Suspension: Natasha files contempt charge against Akpabio, others 

Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Thursday filed contempt proceedings against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and others over alleged disobedience to the valid court order.

By Taiye Agbaje



Natasha, through her counsel, filed for Form 48 at the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja, following her six-month suspension by the Senate against the order of the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Form 48 is a notice of consequence of disobedience of court order.

The Form 48 was issued by the FHC in Abuja in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 filed by the embattled Natasha to enforce her rights.

The Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS), the Senate, Senate

President and Sen. Neda Imasuem, Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct, were all named as to 1st to 4th defendants/ contemnors respectively.

The notice of disobedience of court order was signed by the registrar of the court pursuant to Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act, 2004, together with the notice of consequences of disobedience of order of the court made on March 4.

In the application, the defendants/contemnors were urged to take notice of their wilful disobedience of the order of the court made by Justice Obiora Justice on March 4.

It said the alleged disobedience rendered the senate president, the committee chairman and the NASS clerk “liable for contempt of court, for which you may be committed to prison unless you comply with the said order.”

It said::”TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that despite being duly served with the enrolled order on the 5th day of March, 2025, you, the defendants/contemnors, have deliberately and contumaciously disregarded its binding directive, proceeding with acts in flagrant defiance of the authority of this honourable court.”

NAN reports that the lawmaker, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, had, in a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, sued NASS clerk and the Senate as 1st and 2nd defendants.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also listed the President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Sen. Neda Imasuem, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct as 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

Natasha, among others, sought an order of interim injunction restraining the Senate committee headed by Imasuem from proceeding with the purported investigation against her for alleged misconduct.

This is sequel to the events that occurred at the plenary on Feb. 20, pursuant to the referral by the Senate on Feb. 25, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Justice Egwuatu had, on March 4, granted all the prayers in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s motion, including an order declaring any action taken during the pendency of the suit as null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

The judge also granted leave to the lawmaker to serve the 2nd to 4th defendants the originating summons and all other accompanying processes in the suit by substituted means to wit: by serving same through the 1st defendant (Clerk of NASS) or pasting same on the premises of the National Assembly and publishing same in two national dailies.

Justuce Egwuatu subsequently made an order directing the 1st -4th defendants to come and show cause within 72 hours upon the service of the order on them why an order of interlocutory injunction should not be granted against.

The judge also made an order “declaring that any action taken during the pendency of the suit is null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Justice Egwuatu had, on Monday, ordered the defendants to file their defence in the suit and adjourned the matter until March 25 for hearing.(NAN)