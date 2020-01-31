Suspension: AMAC Chairman calls for calm, patience

Mr Abdullahi Candido, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has urged residents of the council to be calm and patient following the purported news of his suspension.

Candido, who said this while briefing newsmen, noted that the decision taken by members of the legislative arm ‘remained a figment of their imagination’.

He noted that due process in his investigation for alleged misappropriation of funds levelled against him was not followed by the councillors.

“I was summoned by the councillors for the first time, of which I did and I was asked to speak on the allegations.

“I was told that a committee would be put in place to investigate the issue and I assured them of my full support.

“Only for me to be told to take a bow and go, and the next I heard is that I have been suspended, which is unconstitutional.

“I want to urge the people and residents of this council to be calm and patient and not take laws into their hands as I remain their chairman,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Majidadi Haruna, Clark of the council’s legislative chamber, noted that the legislative proceedings for the day were not concluded as the proceedings were disrupted by unknown individuals.

He added that due process was not also followed by the councillors as he was not notified to write to the chairman to inform him of his suspension.

“The chairman was invited for questioning and he appeared at the chamber at exactly 2p.m. as directed.

“After he was done he was asked to take a bow and go and was appreciated for showing respect to the legislative arm by honouring their call.

“Surprisingly, a councillor representing Karu ward raised a motion that the chairman be suspended which was seconded by the councillor representing Karshi ward.

“It was at that moment that some politicians disrupted the sitting because I was not given any directive to write to the chairman formally,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman was suspended for two weeks by some members of the legislative arm of the council on Jan. 30.

According to them, the decision was taken to allow easy investigation of misappropriation of funds levelled against him by a civil society organization (CSO).

The CSO, with the name Civil Society for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, in a petition dated Jan. 21 and submitted to the legislative chambers accused the chairman of ‘abuse of office’, among others. (NAN)

