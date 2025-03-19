Suspended Rivers Speaker commends Tinubu on Emergency rule, urges for calm

Mr Martins Amaewhule, Speaker of the suspended Rivers House of Assembly has commended President Bola Tinubu on his decision to activate a state of emergency in Rivers.

The Speaker also said that the move was in the best interest of the state and urged residents to cooperate with the newly deployed Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd).

Amaewhule made the remarks in a letter signed on behalf of the state Assembly to the constituencies and distributed to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The letter read in part, ”on behalf of the Rivers House of Assembly, I write to draw your attention to the declaration of a state of emergency by the President in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

”The condition of our dear state today is mainly because of the malfeasance of the governor who serially disobeyed judgments and orders of courts, failed to govern the state in line with the oath of office and the Constitution.

”As an Assembly, we assure you all, our constituents that we would abide by this declaration even though it was not what we prayed for.

He, however, said that the President acted in the best interest of the country, and called on the constituents to remain calm as the Sole Administrator assumes duty. (NAN)