Suspended Plateau LG chairmen beg Mutfwang to reverse appointment of transition committees’

By Peter Amine

Suspended elected local government chairmen in Plateau have appealed to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang to rescind the appointments of transition committees in the various local governments to allow them resume work.

It would be recalled that Mutfwang, on the recommendation of the 9th Plateau Assembly, suspended the elected 17 local government chairmen on June 1, 2023.

The chairmen, however, challenged their suspension at Plateau High Court and the matter is still ongoing.

The embattled chairmen, on the June 9, 2023 secured an interlocutory injunction restraining the governor from removing and replacing them with transition committee chairmen.

Mr Alex Na’antuam, leader of the suspended chairmen made the plea when he briefed newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Na’antuam, the embattled chairman of Shendam Local Government said that the transition committees appointed by the government were illegal.

He appealed to the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action to unseal the 17 Local government council secretariats and allow constitutionally and Democratically elected officials resume their work.

Na’antuam stated that upholding the rule of law and protecting the democratic process is a responsibility that falls upon the police force and urged them to take action.

The described as laughable the the judgment of a Bukuru Area Court directing the Plateau police commissioner to unseal the local government secretariats.

According to him, a lower court does not have the power to adjudicate on a matter that is pending in a superior court of law. (NAN)

