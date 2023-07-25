Suspended CBN Governor pleads not guilty to illegal possession of firearms

by Sandra Umeh

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty before a Federal High Court Lagos, to a charge of illegal possession of firearms.

The Department of State Services (DSS) charged him with two counts bordering on alleged possession of firearms.

In the first count, Emefiele is accused of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act.

In the second count, the suspended CBN governor is accused of having in his possession 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a licence, which is contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act. (NAN)

