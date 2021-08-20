Suspend your strike in masses’ interest, YPP urges doctors

Young Progressives Party (YPP) has appealed to National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to shelve its ongoing strike and allow compassion to prevail, for the sake of the masses.

National Publicity Secretary of YPP, Mr Egbeola Martins, made the appeal in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Martins also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to personally intervene in the matter for the sake of ordinary Nigerians.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of national urgency, personally intervene in this lingering strike by medical doctors in order to reach a compromise that will herald a sustainable solution.

“It is indeed sad and discomforting that government, after several weeks of the strike, is still very far from coming up with a solution,” he said.

Martins added that anything short of personal intervention by the President would not be good enough.

“We are calling for a quick compromise that will allow the striking doctors to return to work as soon as possible,” he said.

Martins said that it was unfortunate that the strike was allowed to linger on for this long, at the detriment of the masses who had no alternative.

He appealed that the strike be called off to save lives, especially with regards to the new Delta variant of COVID-19 which had led to a sudden surge in the cases of infected persons and deaths.

The YPP spokesperson urged Nigerians to join forces in appealing to both the government and the doctors on the lingering industrial action. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...